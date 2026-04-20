Virtual Nutrition Series for Women Veterans--Fiber Fundamentals

Women Veterans are invited to join this free, virtual class May 7 to learn about fiber (because most of us don't get enough)

Join us for a supportive and educational virtual gathering designed specifically for our women Veterans.

Topic: Fiber Fundamentals — Why It Matters & How To Get More

Fiber, a crucial component of a healthy diet, is a carbohydrate that the body is unable to digest. It is found in many of the plants that we eat, including fruits, vegetables, grains, and legumes. Getting adequate fiber in your diet can help to:

Reduce your risk of developing colon cancer and diverticulitis.

Keep your digestive system clean and healthy.

Ease bowel movements.

Flush cholesterol and harmful carcinogens out of the body.

Unfortunately, most people don’t get enough in their diet. The average American only consumes about 10-15 grams each day. This is far below the recommendations! For women 50 years old and younger, your goal should be 25 grams/day; for women 51 years old and older, your goal should be 21 grams/day.

How will this class about fiber help me?

This nutrition class is part of a series is hosted by Registered Dietitian Olivia Feaster and it is meant to provide bite-size information to help you live your healthiest life. It is only 30 minutes, but it's free and will give you plenty of food for thought. Sign up now!

NOTE: There are no copays for this class.

Please call to reserve your spot and get the link.