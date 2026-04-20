Virtual Nutrition Series for Women Veterans--Mindful Eating

Women Veterans are invited to join this free, virtual class May 14 to learn why eating mindfully can nourish your body.

Mindful Eating — Nourishing Your Body with Intention

We don't need to think while we're eating do we? Unfortunately, a lot of times we don't and that's what this bite-sized class is about.

What is "Mindful eating" anyway?

Mindful Eating is focusing your awareness on the food you are eating and how you interact with it. This can include thinking about your level of hunger or fullness, how satisfying a food is to eat, what textures, flavors, or temperatures you want to eat, or if you are distracted when eating. Mindful eating can help build body trust and connection, making it more likely you will be able to honor your comfortable levels of hunger, fullness, and satisfaction. Mindless eating is common – such as eating in front of the TV, while on the phone, etc. – and it takes practice to become mindful.

Join us for this free class and nourish your body with intention

Join us for a supportive and educational virtual gathering designed specifically for our women Veterans, hosted by Registered Dietitian Olivia Feaster. This ongoing nutrition series offers virtual, 30-minute classes to give you food for thought and this class is truly putting your mind into the food you're eating.

NOTE: There are no copays for this class, so sign up now for this free educational bite.

Please call 307-675-3663 to reserve your spot and get the link.