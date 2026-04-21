Promoting our Women Warriors--SAVE THE DATE

The Sheridan and Cheyenne VA Health Care System teams, along with the Wyoming Veterans Commission, cordially invite all women Veterans to “Promoting Our Women Warriors (POWW),” a free, full-day opportunity to gather and learn together on Saturday, Aug. 15, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

So, what is "Promoting Our Women Warriors"?

POWW is an in-person gathering for all women Veterans who are interested in connecting with fellow ladies who have served in the military. The event runs all day, but includes educational sessions and experiential activities that will provide attendees with many ways to meet and chat with their fellow sisters in service.

Did I see correctly that POWW is in Cheyenne?

If you've been to POWW before, you know that this annual event has historically be in Casper, Wyoming. However, every year our team collects surveys from attendees and one common theme has been a request to change the location. Therefore, while we know this may mean more travel time for some of our ladies, we hope you'll still consider joining this powerful opportunity to connect with others.

More details about POWW coming soon

Our combined teams are working on putting together another great event for our ladies and we look forward to sharing details as they get locked in.