2026 Sheridan Community Memorial Day events

Sat. May 16, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. MT

Sheridan community volunteers and Champion Kane Funeral Home invite all community members to take part in activities to honor those military members who have passed away.

Sheridan community volunteers and Champion Kane Funeral Home invite all community members to take part in Memorial Day weekend activities to honor those military members who have passed away. The following opportunities for community involvement are available:

Stake & flag placement \\ Saturday, May 16 at 9 a.m.

Volunteers needed to ensure stakes and flags are placed at the gravestones of all Veterans in the cemetery.

Memorial Day Ceremony \\ Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

Sheridan Municipal Cemetery - Kane Funeral Home tent

The ceremony will include Sgt. 1st Class Bowman skydive in with our American flag.

ALSO, Champion Kane Funeral Home will host a FREE "Brunch & Lunch" from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the tent. Event details at: https://www.facebook.com/kanefuneralhome

Stake & Flag Removal \\ Saturday, May 30 at 9 a.m.

Volunteers needed to ensure stakes and flags are removed appropriately.

This effort is led by local community volunteers that also include Scouts BSA Girl Scouts and Sheridan VA Health Care System.