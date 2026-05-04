Rock Springs VA Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & Veteran Fair

The Rock Springs VA Clinic team is hosting the community for a ribbon cutting ceremony and Veteran fair June 4 and you're invited!

Rock Springs community invited to ribbon cutting and Veterans fair

Come join your Rock Springs VA Clinic team as we celebrate our brand-new clinic with a ribbon cutting ceremony and Veteran resource fair. Swing by, say hello, and check out the newest spot for Veteran care in our community!

June 4

2 p.m.

Rock Springs VA Clinic

1001 Gateway Blvd.

Are you a Veteran who lives in the area?

We are proud to care for Veterans around the region. If you are a Veteran and aren’t enrolled with us, please consider us—VA has no premiums, no deductibles, and no enrollment period, so you’re not paying just to stay covered.

Questions? Call our enrollment team at .