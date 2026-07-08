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FREE Limited-series painting classes

Colorful paint tubes and brushes on purple background.

Learn how to paint lovely works of art in our free, limited series starting July 18.

When:

Sat. Jul 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT

Repeats

Where:

Auditorium, Bldg. 61

1898 Fort Road

Sheridan, WY

Cost:

Free

Our creative teammate, Donnalee Burch, cordially invites all Veterans in the community to join her for a free painting series. You don't need to attend all of them (though are welcome to) as each class will allow you to walk away with a different piece of your own art.

All supplies included.

NO VA ENROLLMENT REQUIRED, however please reserve your spot by emailing her at Donnalee.Burch@va.gov 

 

 

 

Sat. Jul 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT

Sat. Aug 1, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Sat. Aug 22, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT

Other VA events

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