FREE Limited-series painting classes
Learn how to paint lovely works of art in our free, limited series starting July 18.
When:
Sat. Jul 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Auditorium, Bldg. 61
1898 Fort Road
Sheridan, WY
Cost:
Free
Our creative teammate, Donnalee Burch, cordially invites all Veterans in the community to join her for a free painting series. You don't need to attend all of them (though are welcome to) as each class will allow you to walk away with a different piece of your own art.
All supplies included.
NO VA ENROLLMENT REQUIRED, however please reserve your spot by emailing her at Donnalee.Burch@va.gov
Sat. Jul 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Sat. Aug 1, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
Sat. Aug 22, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT