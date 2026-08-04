Inaugural 12-week Virtual Couples Bootcamp

Can your relationship benefit from stronger communications and connection? Sign up for this virtual, 12-week class.

Our lives are significantly enriched by healthy relationships. Building a family, weathering difficulties, and enjoying life’s pleasures—these are among the many reasons people desire a spouse or partner. But no relationship is perfect and sometimes the key to their success is having the right tools.

That's why we've started a new 12-week COUPLES BOOTCAMP class and you're invited to our inaugural one.

What is Couples Bootcamp?

This class is a supportive, structured program designed to help partners improve communication.

What will you learn?

how to strengthen emotional safety

how to understand yourself and each other on a deeper level

how to build new patterns rooted in connection, responsibility, and growth.

Important details for you to consider

This is a weekly, 12-week class that runs 90 minutes each week. Those interested should consider their availability for the length of the class before signing up. Also, there are limited spots available, so signup will be first-come, first-served.

First class starts soon

Aug. 21 (class is weekly after this initial session)

12:30-2 p.m.

Sign up now for Couples Bootcamp

Enrolled Veterans are invited to call the Sheridan VA Mental Health Clinic to sign up for this new class offering. Please call Monday-Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.