Veterans Resource Fair--Evanston, Wy--Sept. 16
Evanston-area Veterans--Join us for a Resource Fair Sept. 16.
When:
Wed. Sep 16, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Beeman Cashin Building
35 10th Street
Evanston, WY
Cost:
Free
Join us for this Resource Fair to learn about VA health care options in the area. We'll have staff from the Sheridan and Salt Lake VAs to answer your questions and help you navigate the choices available to you.
The fair will be Sept. 16, in the Beeman Cashin Building, located at 35 10th Street, from 4-6 p.m.