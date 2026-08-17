Veteran Care Collaborative: Life, Legacy & Benefits Virtual Town Hall

The Sheridan VA Health Care System is excited to partner with the Veterans Benefits Administration and the National Cemetery Administration to host a live, virtual town hall Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 5:00 p.m. Join us--anyone interested is welcome!

The event will include topics from all three administrations of the VA--Veterans Health Administration (VHA), Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and National Cemetery Administration (NCA).

Topics included in this Veteran town hall

Caregiver Support Program

Home-Based Primary Care Program

Community-based services for home care

Nursing home care

Hospice care

Survivor benefits

Burial and memorial benefits

NOTE: After the presentations, participants will have an opportunity to ask questions as time allows.

What is the difference between VHA, VBA and NCA?

The core difference: One Heals, One Rates, One Honors

VHA (Veterans Health Administration): Provides lifelong medical, rehabilitative, and mental health services to enrolled veterans to help them live with their conditions.

Provides lifelong medical, rehabilitative, and mental health services to enrolled veterans to help them live with their conditions. VBA (Veterans Benefits Administration): Handles the financial and administrative side. It evaluates military records and medical evidence to assign disability ratings and disburse monthly compensation, pension, education, housing benefits and more.

Handles the financial and administrative side. It evaluates military records and medical evidence to assign disability ratings and disburse monthly compensation, pension, education, housing benefits and more. NCA (National Cemetery Administration): Provides burial and memorial benefits for Veterans and eligible family members.

How to take part in the Life, Legacy & Benefits Town Hall

Many Veterans who are enrolled in the Sheridan VA Health Care System will receive a recorded message notifying them of the event two days before the town hall, then again when it is about to start. Those individuals simply need to stay on the line when they receive the Sept. 15 call, and they will be connected to the town hall.

For Veterans who don't receive the call, and for anyone interested in taking part, there are three options.