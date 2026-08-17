Veteran Care Collaborative: Life, Legacy & Benefits Virtual Town Hall
The Sheridan VA Health Care System is excited to partner with the Veterans Benefits Administration and the National Cemetery Administration to host a live, virtual town hall Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 5:00 p.m. Join us--anyone interested is welcome!
When:
Tue. Sep 15, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
The event will include topics from all three administrations of the VA--Veterans Health Administration (VHA), Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and National Cemetery Administration (NCA).
Topics included in this Veteran town hall
- Caregiver Support Program
- Home-Based Primary Care Program
- Community-based services for home care
- Nursing home care
- Hospice care
- Survivor benefits
- Burial and memorial benefits
NOTE: After the presentations, participants will have an opportunity to ask questions as time allows.
What is the difference between VHA, VBA and NCA?
The core difference: One Heals, One Rates, One Honors
- VHA (Veterans Health Administration): Provides lifelong medical, rehabilitative, and mental health services to enrolled veterans to help them live with their conditions.
- VBA (Veterans Benefits Administration): Handles the financial and administrative side. It evaluates military records and medical evidence to assign disability ratings and disburse monthly compensation, pension, education, housing benefits and more.
- NCA (National Cemetery Administration): Provides burial and memorial benefits for Veterans and eligible family members.
How to take part in the Life, Legacy & Benefits Town Hall
Many Veterans who are enrolled in the Sheridan VA Health Care System will receive a recorded message notifying them of the event two days before the town hall, then again when it is about to start. Those individuals simply need to stay on the line when they receive the Sept. 15 call, and they will be connected to the town hall.
For Veterans who don't receive the call, and for anyone interested in taking part, there are three options.
- Attendees can participate by calling 855-962-1472 at 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 15.
- RECOMMENDED. Attendees may join the event online, which allows them to see presentation slides, at https://access.live/SheridanVA
- Those who use Facebook will be able to listen in and see presentation slides at https://www.facebook.com/SheridanVAMC/ .