Women Veterans Fall 2026 Virtual Town Hall

Women Veterans Town Hall featuring many specialists

This virtual town hall will be an opportunity for attendees to hear from care specialists in a variety of fields. Topics on women’s health services include care coordination, pelvic floor health, dietary health, breast cancer awareness, and upcoming activities. After the presentations, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of VA staff, as time allows.

How to take part in the virtual town hall--3 options

The easiest option--just answer a phone call

Many Veterans enrolled in the Sheridan VA Health Care System will receive a recorded phone message notifying them of the event two days before the town hall, and again when it is about to start. On Wednesday, Oct. 28, individuals need to stay on the line when they receive the call just before 5:00 PM, and they will be connected to the town hall.

For Veterans who don't receive the call, but want to join by phone only, call 855-962-1472 at 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Two other recommended options--includes video

For Facebook users, listen live AND access informational slides for the event on Oct. 28 at https://www.facebook.com/SheridanVAMC/.

For those who don't use Facebook, attendees may join the event at the following website to see the slides while listening to the information through the web: https://access.live/SheridanVA