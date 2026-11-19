The food and drink choices you make every day affect your health now and later in life. Choosing healthy foods and drinks more often can help prevent or manage many health problems that affect women. And studies show that when a woman eats healthy, everyone in her household is more likely to eat healthy.

Free nutrition series for women Veterans

That's why we're excited to offer this 4-part nutrition series, specifically focused on women's health. Join our expert, Registered Dietitian Olivia Feaster, as she shares important tips every Thursday in January at 9 a.m. NOTE: There are no copays for this class.

Jan. 7--Class 1: Heart Health 101--Understand How Food Choices Can Impact Our Heart

Jan. 14--Class 2: Beyond Menopause--Changing Nutrient Needs & Bone Health

Jan. 21--Class 3: Get Moving with Fiber--Adding Color to our Plates

Jan. 28--Class 4: Lifestyle Factors--Nutrition, Sleep & Physical Activity

This is a series exclusively for our women Veterans, so help us spread the word about this virtual gathering with your sisters in service. Please call to to sign up and get the link.