Veteran Care Coordinators
Sheridan VA Health Care System employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Veteran care coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.
Connect with a care coordinator
Need assistance? Contact our Veteran Care Coordinator Heather Keefe at Heather.Keefe@va.gov.
Care we provide at the Sheridan VA
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Hormone therapy in certain circumstances
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Testing and treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs)
- Mental health care
The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any questions or issues.