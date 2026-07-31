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Veteran Care Coordinators

Sheridan VA Health Care System employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Veteran care coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.

Connect with a care coordinator

Need assistance? Contact our Veteran Care Coordinator Heather Keefe at Heather.Keefe@va.gov

Care we provide at the Sheridan VA

We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:

  • Hormone therapy in certain circumstances
  • Substance use and alcohol treatment
  • Testing and treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs)
  • Mental health care

The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any questions or issues.

Other resources

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Sheridan and how they can help.

  • Learn more about VA Sheridan's comprehensive mental and behavioral health program.

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