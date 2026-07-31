Veteran Care Coordinators

Care we provide at the Sheridan VA

We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:

Hormone therapy in certain circumstances

Substance use and alcohol treatment

Testing and treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

Mental health care

The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any questions or issues.