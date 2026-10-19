Got Questions? Wyoming Women Veterans Invited to Virtual Town Hall

PRESS RELEASE

October 19, 2026

Sheridan, WY - Women Veterans are the fastest growing group in the Veteran population, and many don’t know they may be eligible for free or low-cost health care. That’s why the Sheridan VA Health Care System is inviting them, and others interested, to learn about VA health services in a live virtual town hall.

The Oct. 28 town hall begins with presentations on women’s health services through the VA, including care coordination, pelvic floor health, dietary health, breast cancer awareness, and upcoming activities. After the presentations, participants will have an opportunity to ask questions to members of the team as time allows.

The virtual town hall will take place online, over the phone and on Facebook.

How to take part in the town hall—three options

Many women Veterans enrolled in the Sheridan VA Health Care System will receive a recorded phone message notifying them of the event two days before the town hall, and again when it is about to start. On Wednesday, Oct. 28, individuals receiving the call just need to stay on the line when they receive it about 5:00 PM, and they will be connected to the town hall. If Veterans don’t receive the call (or for those not enrolled in the VA yet) there are three options to join:

Facebook users can listen live AND access informational slides for the event on Oct. 28. at https://www.facebook.com/SheridanVAMC/. For those who don't use Facebook, they may join the event at the following website to see the slides while listening to the information through the web: https://access.live/SheridanVA If a Veteran doesn’t receive the call, but wants to join by phone only, they can call 855-962-1472 at 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 28.

More information about the VA's Women Veterans Program is available at https://www.va.gov/sheridan-health-care/health-services/women-veteran-care/.