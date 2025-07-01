It’s not just car show--what are you doing Saturday? Come out for the Annual Car Show and Veteran Resource Fair

PRESS RELEASE

July 1, 2025

Sheridan, WY - This Saturday, July 5, is the annual Sheridan KARZ Club Car Show and Veteran Resource Fair at the Sheridan VA Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and attendees this year can expect enjoy even more options during the event than last year.

Besides cars, motorcycles, and trucks, community members will have nine food trucks to choose from, horse and carriage rides, an alpaca petting area, a bounce house for kids, community garden tours, Veteran resources and many local businesses.

Also, added this year, Veteran attendees will have a chance to win one of several door prizes, by picking up a free ticket at the information booth. These prize packages are made from donations by the following companies: Harley Davidson of Gillette, Beartooth Harley Davidson, O'Reilly Auto Parts, AutoZone, Sheridan Motors, Midas Muffler, Napa Auto Parts, Weatherby and more.

KARZ Club members and Sheridan VA staff have worked to make this year’s event successful, but attendees are asked to keep a few things in mind. For instance, guns and alcohol are not allowed on the medical center campus. Eric Vielhauer, VA’s coordinator for the event, also stressed a reminder about safety.

“Whenever you have an event this big, safety is priority number one,” said Vielhauer. “For instance, we’ve seen an uptick of rattlesnakes this year, so we’re taking extra steps to clear areas where community members will be. We’ve also changed the traffic flow so there will be no vehicles in pedestrian crossing areas.”

Vielhauer also added that while community members can have their dog with them, they must be leashed and picked up after. He noted that dogs can NOT be left in vehicles, which was reported at last year’s event.

Vehicle enthusiasts who enter to be part of the show will also see additional options this year. The KARZ Club has put together several prize packages, along with large custom trophies for award categories. Anyone who has not registered a vehicle is invited to join the club at Black Tooth Brewery for a pre-registration party on Friday, July 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. On Saturday, vehicle registration and load-in takes place at the medical center until 10 a.m.

Additional details and contacts are available at https://www.va.gov/sheridan-health-care/events/78808