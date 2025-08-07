Johnson County, Wyoming, joins fight to end Veteran suicide

PRESS RELEASE

August 28, 2024

Sheridan, WY - Bars in Johnson County, Wyoming, along with the county Suicide Prevention Coalition and Public Health, are joining with the Sheridan VA Health Care System to end Veteran suicide through the VA's #ReachOut2Me campaign.

YOUTUBE VIDEO showcasing initial campaign in Sheridan, Wyoming: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-b3whaJ02-w

The effort kicks off during an event at 1 p.m. on Sept. 3 in Buffalo, Wyoming. On that day, Johnson County bars will begin sharing special beverage coasters with information about the #ReachOut2Me community campaign. The coaster includes the Veterans Crisis Line contact information and a note that it’s a resource for anyone who is concerned about a Veteran.

Besides the coasters being available for patrons of each participating bar, there is a "big ask" which will be key to the campaign. This “big ask” is a request that patrons also use the coaster in a personal social media post to share the message that if any Veteran in their personal circles ever needs someone to reach out to they can "reach out to me."

“I know the idea of making yourself available to help someone in crisis is scary,” said Kayla Stevens, a VA social worker on the Veteran suicide prevention team. "But that's why the Veterans Crisis Line is so important to save in your phone. If you put yourself out there with this campaign, we want you to know you're not doing it alone. The responders can help anyone navigate the critical role of making a difference to a Veteran in crisis."

The VA suicide prevention team and Suicide Prevention Coalition of Johnson County are also offering training to each bar’s staff on what to do if they are concerned about someone who may be in crisis. The training is for any organization that wants to help end Veteran suicide.

Community members may also take advantage of training from state and county offices, which anyone can check out by visiting https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/prevention/wivpp/suicide-prevention/wyoming-suicide-prevention-trainings/ This knowledge is important for anyone, not just for those concerned about a Veteran, because Wyoming’s suicide rate is consistently higher than the rest of the U.S. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, in 2021 the Wyoming suicide rate was 31.1 per 100,000, compared to the national rate of 14 per 100,000.

“Each individual plays a role in suicide prevention,” said Stevens. “By sharing the crisis line information on your social media, you are showing the Veterans in your life that you support them while simultaneously breaking down stigma surrounding mental health treatment. Everyone struggles with mental health from time to time and there is no shame in talking about it with those you trust or seeing a mental health professional.”

Johnson County businesses taking part in this campaign, as of Aug. 29, are: The Lounge at Crazy Woman Liquors, The Cowboy Bar & Grill, Bond’s Brewing Company, The Outback, Un’WINE’d, Bison House @ The Buffalo Golf Course, Bozeman Trail Steakhouse, The Occidental, Powder River Pub, and The Invasion Bar & Restaurant.

Buffalo's American Legion Post 13 and Veterans of Foreign War Post 2469 will also be actively supporting the campaign. Governmental organizations taking part include City of Buffalo, Johnson County, Johnson County Public Health and the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Johnson County.

The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is reachable by dialing 988, with the Veterans Crisis Line available by then pressing “1”. NOTE: the former number (1-800-273-8255, press “1” for Veterans Crisis Line) will continue to be active indefinitely. Anyone concerned about a Veteran can also text 838255 or visit www.VeteransCrisisLine.net for resources or a live chat.