News Releases
Get the latest news from the Sheridan VA Medical Center and community clinics. For more information, contact our Public Affairs Office at 307-675-7028.
August 25, 2022
The Sheridan VA Health Care System joins with national and global efforts to raise awareness of and end drug overdose deaths.
August 23, 2022
The Sheridan VA Health Care System is now accepting submissions virtually for the annual National Creative Arts Competition for enrolled Veterans through September 16.
August 23, 2022
The Sheridan VA Medical Center has been caring for Veterans for 100 years and cordially invites community members to celebrate the anniversary with staff on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the medical center.
July 1, 2022
A new contract for the current Cody Veterans Affairs Clinic at 1432 Rumsey Avenue, goes into effect today.
June 6, 2022
The Sheridan VA Medical Center will be temporarily changing access to services typically addressed in urgent care on June 13, in order to shift staff currently assigned there to support other patient care areas.
May 4, 2022
The Casper VA Clinic and Casper Vet Center are proud to announce “Women Warriors--Invisible No More”, a women Veterans event, will be held at the Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper, on June 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
August 6, 2020
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) released new data today showing a significant increase in the use of My HealtheVet, a VA online tool designed to help Veterans make informed decisions about their health.