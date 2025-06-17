Sheridan VA Health Care System names U.S. Navy Veteran, Duane Gill, interim executive director

PRESS RELEASE

Sheridan, WY - The Department of Veterans Affairs appoints Duane Gill as the interim executive director of the Sheridan VA Health Care System to oversee the delivery of health care services to more than 12,000 enrolled Veterans.

Mr. Gill has served as executive director of the Montana VA Health Care System in Fort Harrison since June 2024 and will continue in that position.

“Mr. Gill’s sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the facility, the employees and volunteers, and most importantly, for the Veterans we serve,” said Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 19 Director Sunaina Kumar-Giebel.

In this dual leadership role Mr. Gill will oversee operations, planning and delivery of quality care to Veterans across both regions. He brings his expertise in Veteran-centered care, innovation in health care delivery and an understanding of rural markets.

Prior to his role with the Montana VA Health Care System, Mr. Gill was executive director of the VA Central Western Massachusetts Health Care System. He previously served as the health care system's associate director from 2014 to 2017, leaving the position to serve as the deputy director of a larger health care system in Colorado, and later as the acting director of VA medical facilities in Kentucky and Colorado.

Along with being a U.S. Navy Veteran and Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, he has a master's degree in management from Indiana Wesleyan University and a bachelor's degree in political science from Eastern Kentucky University.

Mr. Gill joined VA in 2002 as a secretary in the Chaplain's Office of the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville, Kentucky.