Sheridan VA Medical Center Restores Water Following Construction-Related Line Break

PRESS RELEASE

October 17, 2026

Sheridan, WY - Water service has been restored at Sheridan VA Medical Center following a construction-related water line break Friday. There were no disruptions to Veteran patient care services.

At approximately 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2026, contractors performing a sewer line replacement project inadvertently struck a water line, damaging a valve that controlled a branch water line serving several buildings on campus. To isolate the damage and protect the integrity of the water system, VA facilities management personnel shut off water service to the affected area.

Medical Center Director Dr. Eric Crawford activated the VA Incident Command at 1 p.m. to assess potential impacts to Veterans, patients and residents, and to implement contingency plans for affected areas.

Most of the impacted buildings were occupied by staff. No Veteran care services, including operations in the facility nursing home environment (Community Living Center), were affected by the water line break.

One building initially affected by the shutdown housed Veterans participating in a residential mental health program. As a precaution and based on early estimates that repairs could extend into the evening, those Veterans were temporarily relocated to another residential unit for the weekend. Water service was restored before 4 p.m., after repair crews completed work on the damaged line.

The outage also temporarily affected fire suppression systems in impacted buildings. Sheridan Fire-Rescue, local emergency medical services and county public works officials were notified. City personnel assisted VA staff in identifying additional water valves that supported restoration efforts.

Sheridan VA Medical Center will continue monitoring facility operations throughout the weekend. Patient care and resident safety remained the highest priorities throughout the response.