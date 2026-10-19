Sheridan VA receives 4th quarter funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 19, 2026

Sheridan, WY - The Sheridan VA health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project(s) for the Sheridan VA Medical Center in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

Install expansion joints for the tramway to Bldg. 61

Modernize elevators

Quarters lead-based paint assessment

Replace sewer mains and services

“These investments help ensure Veterans in Sheridan and throughout Wyoming continue to receive care in facilities that are safe, reliable, and designed to meet their needs today and into the future,” said Sheridan VA Health Care System Director Eric Crawford, Ph.D.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: