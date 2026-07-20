Sheridan VA receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 20, 2026

Sheridan , WY - The Sheridan VA Health Care System received funding for Non-Recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after also receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for the Sheridan VA Health Care System, in the third quarter of FY2026, are:

Conference Room (LC200) HVAC and electrical update

Quarters lead based paint assessment

Replace Sewer Mains and Services

“Investing in these upgrades ensures our medical center remains a safe, reliable, and modern environment where Wyoming’s Veterans receive the high‑quality care they deserve,” said Acting Director Scott Morey. “These projects strengthen our infrastructure so our staff can continue delivering exceptional care for years to come.”

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: