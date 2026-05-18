Sheridan VA receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 15, 2026

Sheridan, WY - The Sheridan VA Health Care System received funding for non-recurring maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project(s) for the Sheridan VA Health Care System in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

Updates to the access point for the acute psychiatric unit

Updates to the Gillette VA Clinic

HVAC and electrical update in a facility conference room

Lead-based paint assessment for buildings

Water treatment plant upgrades

“This funding enables our health care system to continue modernizing and enhancing our operations, ensuring our facility remains safe, efficient, and fully equipped to deliver high quality care to Veterans throughout Wyoming,” said Steve Petzold, Sheridan VA Health Care System Acting Associate Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: