Sheridan VA upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

February 26, 2026

Sheridan, WY - Sheridan VA Health Care System today announced it has begun new infrastructure upgrades to ensure continued safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Sheridan VA improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are

Water Treatment Plant upgrades

EHRM Training and Admin Space Support

Upgrade Elevators in Buildings 7, 4, 71N, 9 and 8

Lead WTP Upgrades

“Upgrading our facilities, equipment, and infrastructure mean we can deliver even better care for our Veterans—these funds make that possible,” said Sheridan VA Health Care System Acting Director Eric Crawford, Ph.D. “Providing the best care for Veterans is always our priority, and these projects will help us continue to do that.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: