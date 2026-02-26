Sheridan VA upgrades health care infrastructure
PRESS RELEASE
February 26, 2026
Sheridan, WY - Sheridan VA Health Care System today announced it has begun new infrastructure upgrades to ensure continued safe and effective patient care.
These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.
Sheridan VA improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are
- Water Treatment Plant upgrades
- EHRM Training and Admin Space Support
- Upgrade Elevators in Buildings 7, 4, 71N, 9 and 8
- Lead WTP Upgrades
“Upgrading our facilities, equipment, and infrastructure mean we can deliver even better care for our Veterans—these funds make that possible,” said Sheridan VA Health Care System Acting Director Eric Crawford, Ph.D. “Providing the best care for Veterans is always our priority, and these projects will help us continue to do that.”
These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:
- Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 60%.
- Eliminated the backlog of Veteran families waiting for VA health care.
- Processed record numbers of disability claims, reaching an all-time fiscal-year high of three million claims processed Sept. 30.
- Opened 25 new health care clinics, expanding access for Vets around the country.
- Offered Veterans more than 1.9 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.
Media contacts
Kristina Miller, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: