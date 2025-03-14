Social Security Administration, VA host “Unemployable” event April 1

PRESS RELEASE

March 14, 2025

Sheridan , WY — The Sheridan VA Medical Center and Social Security Administration are hosting “From Unemployment to Opportunity: Clearing up SSDI & VA Benefit Myths” on Tuesday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will take place in-person at the VA medical center (Bldg. 61) and virtually via Microsoft Teams.

What does "Unemployable" mean?

There are many myths associated with the word "Unemployable" when it comes to benefits. This event is dedicated to dispelling those SSDI & VA benefit myths and provide the latest information on how Veterans can secure and sustain meaningful employment while continuing to receive benefits.

Topics will include:

Social Security Disability Insurance

Supplemental Security Income

Individual Unemployability

Non-Service Connected Pension

Those interested in the virtual option can join the event by going to www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-teams/join-a-meeting and using the meeting ID: 291 698 589 097 and passcode: 8NG7DM3m