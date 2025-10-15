VA holds flu clinics across Wyoming

PRESS RELEASE

September 17, 2025

Sheridan, WY - The Sheridan VA Health Care System team is holding walk-in flu clinics for Veterans in their local community VA clinics. Enrolled Veterans are encouraged to stop by for this fast and easy option to get their flu shot.

For Veterans not able to attend one of these events, flu shots will be available at all regularly scheduled appointments. In addition to the standard vaccine, the high-dose vaccine will be available for patients 65 years and older.

To take part, enrolled Veterans simply come to their VA clinic, and check-in at the front desk. Enrolled Veterans may also get no-cost flu vaccines at pharmacies and urgent care locations across Wyoming. To find a close-to-home, in-network community care provider, search by entering in your home zip code in the drop-down menu of the VA locator (https://www.va.gov/find-locations). Veterans who choose this option are asked to share it with their VA team afterward for documentation.

NOTE: Veterans who have a fever, cough or any other flu-like symptoms should not attend these events.

Sheridan VA Health Care System’s Flu Shot Clinic Schedule (by location)

Afton VA Clinic

Stop-in anytime for walk-in shots.

Appointments are also available.

BUFFALO Senior Center (in Bison Room)

Friday, Oct. 17, from 8-10 am.-- Come for the monthly breakfast and get your flu shot.

Casper VA Clinic

Walk-in any Thursday in October from 1 p.m. to 3:30 pm.

Appointments are available any other day or time.

Cody VA Clinic

Oct. 16: walk-in from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments are available any other day or time.

Evanston VA Clinic

Walk-in shots are available any time.

Gillette VA Clinic

Oct. 16: walk-in from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments are available any other day or time.

Riverton VA Clinic

Oct 16: walk-in from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 30: walk-in from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments are available any other day or time.

Rock Springs VA Clinic

Oct 21: walk-in from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments are available any other day or time.

Sheridan VA Medical Center

Walk-in any Thursday (through Dec. 6) from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Appointments available any other day or time

SATURDAY flu clinics are also available:

Saturday, Oct. 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Worland VA Clinic

Walk-in shots are available any time.

Veterans can connect to their VA healthcare records, information, and message their VA care teams 24 hours a day through the MyHealtheVet patient portal (https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/how-to-use-mhv). Sheridan VA information, updates, and events are available at www.va.gov/sheridan-health-care and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SheridanVAMC/