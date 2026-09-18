VA holds flu clinics for Veterans across Wyoming

PRESS RELEASE

September 18, 2026

Sheridan, WY - SHERIDAN, Wyoming—The Sheridan VA Health Care System team is holding walk-in flu clinics for Veterans in their local community VA clinics.

Enrolled Veterans are encouraged to stop by for this fast and easy option to get their flu shot. For Veterans not able to attend one of these events, flu shots will be available at all regularly scheduled appointments. In addition to the standard vaccine, the high-dose vaccine will be available for patients 65 years and older.

To take part, enrolled Veterans simply come to their VA clinic, and check-in at the front desk. Enrolled Veterans may also get no-cost flu vaccines at pharmacies and urgent care locations across Wyoming. To find a close-to-home, in-network community care provider, search by entering in your home zip code in the drop-down menu of the VA locator (https://www.va.gov/find-locations). Veterans who choose this option are asked to share it with their VA care team afterward for documentation.



NOTE: Veterans who have a fever, cough or any other flu-like symptoms should not attend these events.



Sheridan VA Health Care System’s Flu Shot Clinic Schedule (by location)

Afton VA Clinic

• Walk-in shots are available at any time.



Casper VA Clinic

• Walk-in shots are available at any time.



Cody VA Clinic

• Oct. 8 & 15: walk-in from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Appointments are available any other day or time.



Campbell County Senior Center – Mobile Unit (during Veteran Resource Fair)

• Oct. 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.



Gillette VA Clinic

• Oct. 8 & 15: walk-in from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Appointments are available any other day or time.



Riverton VA Clinic

• Walk-in shots are available at any time.



Rock Springs VA Clinic

• Oct 6, 13, & 27: walk-in from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• Appointments are available any other day or time.



Sheridan VA Medical Center

• Walk-in shots are available at any time.



Worland VA Clinic

• Walk-in shots are available at any time.



Veterans can connect to their VA healthcare records, information, and message their VA care teams 24 hours a day through the https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/home. Sheridan VA information, updates, and events are available at https://www.va.gov:443/sheridan-health-care/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SheridanVAMC/.