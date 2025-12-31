VA houses largest number of homeless Veterans in seven years; Sheridan VA helped house 30 Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

November 26, 2025

Sheridan, WY - The Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in fiscal year 2025.

That number is 4,011 more Veterans than VA housed last year.

The nationwide numbers include 30 Veterans permanently housed by the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System. Additionally, the housing program’s social work team supported an additional 100 Veterans (previously housed), by providing continued therapies and services to assist with increased stability.

This is VA’s best national performance since it began tracking the number of individual Veterans permanently housed instead of the total number of permanent housing placements, ensuring a more accurate count of the number of Veterans helped.

VA began using this new methodology in 2022, and when applied retroactively to 2019, the numbers look like this:

FY 2025

Permanent Housing Placements: 53,839

Unique Veterans Housed: 51,936

FY 2024

Permanent Housing Placements: 51,124

Unique Veterans Housed: 47,925

FY 2023

Permanent Housing Placements: 48,059

Unique Veterans Housed: 46,051

FY 2022

Permanent Housing Placements: 41,208

Unique Veterans Housed: 39,868

FY 2021

Permanent Housing Placements: 39,637

Unique Veterans Housed: 38,401

FY 2020

Permanent Housing Placements: 45,397

Unique Veterans Housed: 44,048

FY 2019

Permanent Housing Placements: 49,462

Unique Veterans Housed: 48,133

In May 2025, VA took bold action to reduce Veteran homelessness by launching its Getting Veterans Off the Street initiative, in which every VA health care system across the country hosted dedicated outreach surge events to locate unsheltered Veterans and offer them immediate access to housing programs, health care, behavioral health services, and VA benefits. Getting Veterans Off the Street helped move 25,065 unsheltered Veterans to interim (emergency and transition) or permanent housing.

“Getting Veterans into stable housing situations is a critical first step to improving their whole quality of life,” said Dr. Eric Crawford, Acting Sheridan VA Health Care System Director. “Once that stability is established, our team is better able to provide any necessary treatment and other support services.”

These efforts complement President Trump’s May executive order to establish a National Center for Warrior Independence for Homeless Veterans on the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center campus. The National Center for Warrior Independence for Homeless Veterans aims to provide housing and support for up to 6,000 homeless Veterans from across the nation by 2028.

Every day, VA staff and community partners across the country help Veterans find permanent housing – such as apartments or houses to rent or own – often with subsidies to help make the housing more affordable. In some cases, VA teams and partners help Veterans end their homelessness by reuniting them with family and friends.

Visit VA.gov/homeless to learn about housing initiatives and other programs supporting homeless Veterans.

If you are a Veteran who is experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET ) or visit VA.gov/homeless