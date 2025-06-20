Veterans invited to health, benefit claims clinic at Fort Washakie June 25

PRESS RELEASE

June 18, 2025

RIVERTON, WY - The Riverton VA Clinic staff, in partnership with the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and Wyoming Veterans Commission, invite Veterans, their family members and caregivers for a VA Health and Claims Clinic June 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Fort Washakie’s Frank Wise Business Plaza.

Wyoming Veterans Commission service officers will work with Veterans one-on-one to submit disability claims, check the status of a claim or appeal, and find out about other benefits. Additionally, VBA representatives will be available to assist with any claims-related questions. Health care staff will also be available to assist with enrollment in VA health care, plus share information about services available to support a Veteran’s whole health.

Veterans interested in attending for claims assistance should bring their DD214 and consider registering for an appointment at www.my.va.gov/VAVERA/s/flow/VERA_Start?office=VA_Health_and_Claims_Clinic_Ft_Washakie However, if appointments are full, please consider still stopping by for the event.