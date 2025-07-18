Veterans invited to health, claims clinic in Rock Springs

PRESS RELEASE

July 18, 2025

Rock Springs, WY - The Rock Springs VA Clinic staff, along with the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and the Sweetwater County Veterans Service Office, invite Veterans, their family members and caregivers for a Health and Claims Clinic Aug. 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Sweetwater and other county service officers will work with Veterans one-on-one to submit disability claims, check the status of a claim or appeal, and find out about other benefits. Additionally, VBA representatives will be available to assist with any claims-related questions. Veterans will also be able to enroll in VA health care (including those who’ve recently left the military), plus get answers about myths related to VA care.

“There are a lot of myths about VA health care,” said Army Veteran and VA Enrollment Coordinator Mike Elbrecht. “For instance, it is totally free to enroll—we have no premiums like private health insurance—and there are no deductibles.”

Elbrecht noted that some Veterans do have copays (like health insurance), but it is based on a variety of factors related to individual eligibility and the copays are only when they receive care. He added that many Veterans think that if they sign up for care it takes away a “spot” from a Veteran “who needs it more.”

“That belief is the furthest from the truth,” said Elbrecht. “When Veterans sign up, it helps us document how many Veterans need care, so we can grow to fit that need. That’s particularly important in our Wyoming communities.”

Veterans interested in health care assistance can stop by the event or, if they’re unable to attend, they can stop by the Rock Springs VA Clinic, located at 1401 Gateway Blvd. Veterans interested in attending for claims assistance should bring their DD214 and consider registering for an appointment by going to the link at www.va.gov/sheridan-health-care/events/81040 However, even if appointments are full, please consider still stopping by the event as many staff will be on hand to assist you.