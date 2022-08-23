Veterans invited to submit entries for Creative Arts Competition, join other Wyoming national winners

PRESS RELEASE

Sheridan , WY — The Sheridan VA Health Care System is now accepting submissions virtually for the annual National Creative Arts Competition for enrolled Veterans through September 16.

Two Wyoming Veterans—Deb Zelenak and Carl Morton—won second place at the national level in 2021 after earning first place at the local Sheridan VA level. Zelenak’s entry was an original design in the needlework category and Morton’s was in the pottery category.

This competition is part of a nationwide effort to showcase the creative endeavors of Veterans in more than 100 categories in five divisions. These divisions—art, creative writing, dance, drama and music—cover a broad range of categories to appeal to a wide spectrum of interests. This includes areas like woodworking, jewelry, metal work, leather work, ballroom dancing, hip-hop dancing, vocal solo, instrumental, and MUCH more.

All Veterans are invited to enter their creative work for a virtual art show, though only Veterans enrolled in the VA for health care are eligible for the competition. Top local entries in each category from Veterans who are enrolled in the VA at time of submission will be considered for the National competition. Entries can include any work done within the last year, so Veterans who already have a creative product that meets the requirements of a category are welcome to submit.

Information on each division is available at https://www.blogs.va.gov/nvspse/national-veterans-creative-arts-festival/ --the local and national competition have the same requirements. Entry forms are downloadable from the site but Veterans who would like to take part may also email Sheridan_Creative_Arts@va.gov for the submission form, which they will then fill out and return with photos of their artwork. Performance artists should email requesting information on how they submit their entry. You may also contact Recreation Therapy Supervisor Tami Fleshman at 307-675-3312.

Here are some highlights from the 2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Ss812mzxB4.