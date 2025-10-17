Women Veterans across Wyoming invited to virtual town hall October 22

PRESS RELEASE

October 15, 2025

Sheridan, WY - The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System invites women Veterans from across Wyoming to bring their questions to a live virtual town hall.

There will be an opportunity to meet the new acting women Veterans program manager and hear information about services specific to women Veterans.

WHO: Veterans, employees of Sheridan VA HCS and community members.

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct 22, 5:00 PM.

WHERE: The virtual town hall will take place online, by phone, and on Facebook.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For questions or to request an interview, please contact the Sheridan VA Public Affairs Office at SHEpublicaffairs@va.gov.

Topics on women’s health services to be discussed include all areas of care coordination, breast cancer awareness, menopause, and upcoming activities. After the presentations, participants will have the opportunity to speak directly with team members.

How to take part

Many Veterans enrolled in the Sheridan VA Health Care System will receive a recorded message notifying them of the event two days before the town hall, and again when it is about to start. On Wednesday, Oct. 22, individuals need to stay on the line when they receive the call just before 5:00 PM, and they will be connected to the town hall.

For Veterans who don't receive the call, or for anyone else interested in taking part, there are three options for joining and asking questions.

Facebook users will be able to listen in and access the informational slides for the event at https://www.facebook.com/SheridanVAMC/. Veterans may also join the event online and see the slides at https://access.live/SheridanVA The third option is by calling 855-962-1472 at 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 22.

More information about the VA's Women Veterans Program is available at https://www.va.gov/sheridan-health-care/health-services/women-veteran-care/.

###

About Sheridan VA Medical Center

The Sheridan VA Medical Center is the main facility for a health care system which serves Veterans across three quarters of Wyoming and the Rocky Mountain Region. The system has eight outpatient clinics located in Afton, Casper, Cody, Evanston, Gillette, Riverton, Rock Springs and Worland, Wyoming.