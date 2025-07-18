Women Veterans invited to connect with their sisters in service

PRESS RELEASE

July 10, 2025

Sheridan, WY - Veterans Affairs staff cordially invite all women Veterans to “Promoting Our Women Warriors (POWW),” a free, full-day opportunity to connect with each other Saturday, Aug. 2, at the Ramkota Hotel, located in Casper, Wy.

The Sheridan and Cheyenne VA Health Care System teams are hosting this in-person gathering for all women Veterans who are interested in connecting with fellow ladies who have served in the military.

“The connection we have while serving often gets lost, especially for women, when we leave the military,” says Kristina Miller, Navy Veteran and Sheridan VA public affairs officer. “We hold this event to help ladies find that camaraderie again.”

POWW 2025 includes free breakfast and lunch (registration required by July 25), plus a variety of breakout sessions so Veterans can pick their own journey for connection, camaraderie and community throughout the day. The day will start with a large group activity, “Serendipity,” a fun and interactive team experience.

“Activities are a big part of POWW because we know connecting can be hard,” said Miller. “This is especially true for ladies like me who are introverts. By providing activities, along with educational options, it is easier to rebuild that sense of sisterhood.”

Activities at POWW include making indoor herb gardens, yoga and breathwork, vibrational sound healing, beaded earring-making, a mind-body workshop by the Red Cross, a tea and self-care session, drumming, and cupcake decorating.

This year’s event also includes informational breakout sessions by a variety of presenters, including the following:

Army Veteran and author Elizabeth Estabrooks will present “Broken in the Stronger Places”

Navy Veteran and founder of The Pink Berets Stephanie Gattas will present “Redefining Resilience: Moving Beyond ‘Just Push Through’”

AARP’s Jenn Baier will present “Six Pillars of Brain Health”

VA’s Chaplain Sara and Barb Archambeau will present “Spirituality and Moral Injury”

In addition to Saturday’s event, organizers teamed up with the Wyoming Veterans Commission for two activities on Friday -- a Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum tour and film-making workshop. There will also be a Friday evening gathering, hosted by The Pink Berets.