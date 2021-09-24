Clinical psychology internship training program
The mission of the Sheridan VA internship training program is to provide interns with a rigorous yet positive and supportive training environment designed to help them develop the knowledge, skills and abilities necessary to enter the professional practice of psychology.
We are particularly interested in developing psychologists who have an interest in working with veterans in underserved rural areas; men and women from these areas tend to be well represented in the armed forces. Psychologists working in rural areas need to be generalists to a large degree, so a major goal of our program is to produce psychologists who are outstanding generalists. Please see our brochure for detailed information about our medical center and training program.
The doctoral internship at the Sheridan VAHCS is a full-time (52-week 2,080 hours) rurally-focused psychology internship training program that is funded by the Veteran Health Administration's Office of Academic Affairs. Our site is accredited by the American Psychological Association and we are a member of APPIC.
Applications due Nov. 30
Contact
Dr. Barbara Ziegler
Director, Psychology Training
1898 Fort Road
Sheridan WY 82801
Email: Barbara.Ziegler@va.gov
Phone: 307-675-3640