Community Care
VA provides care to Veterans through community providers when VA cannot provide the care needed. Community care is based on specific eligibility requirements, availability of VA care, and the needs and circumstances of individual Veterans.
Veteran Care Overview
VA provides health care for Veterans from providers in your local community outside of VA. Veterans may be eligible to receive care from a community provider when VA cannot provide the care needed. This care is provided on behalf of and paid for by VA.
Community care is available to Veterans based on certain conditions and eligibility requirements, and in consideration of a Veteran’s specific needs and circumstances. Community care must be first authorized by VA before a Veteran can receive care from a community provider.
Types of care and eligibility information
As a Veteran, you may be eligible to get care outside VA. This means we’ll pay for the cost of your care from a health care provider in our community care network.
If you’re an eligible Veteran, you can get urgent care at VA medical centers and in‑network urgent care providers near you. Use urgent care for minor injuries and illnesses that aren’t life-threatening—like strep throat, sprained muscles, and skin and ear infections.
If you go to a non-VA facility—even one that’s in our community care network—you must follow certain rules so that we can cover the cost of your care.
Costs and billing
As with care provided directly by VA, Veterans are charged a copayment for nonservice-connected care. Learn how to pay your bill and alternative payment options. In addition, VA may bill Veterans’ health insurance for medical care, supplies, and prescriptions related to treatment of nonservice-connected conditions.
Billing, copay, and insurance information
You need to pay your full VA copay bill balance by the due date on your billing statement to avoid late charges, interest, or collection actions. Check how much you owe for medical service and prescription copays at each VA facility. And find out how to make a payment, request help, or dispute your charges.
Review 2026 copay rates for VA and VA-approved health care.
If you have other forms of health care coverage (like a private insurance plan, Medicare, Medicaid, or TRICARE), you can use VA health care benefits along with these plans. Learn more about how VA works with other health insurance.