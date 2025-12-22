Remember "Sick Call"?

The Express Clinic is open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed weekends and Federal holidays) and staff provide care similar to military sick call or urgent care.

This expedient non-emergent medical care option can assist with a wide range of issues, from flu-like symptoms to minor pains or other medical concerns. While Veterans will still be encouraged to see their primary care provider for chronic issues, this service provides another option for Veterans in the area.

Veterans who need to use the new clinic’s services simply come to the Sheridan VA Medical Center Building 71N during the scheduled hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday (closed holidays and weekends.) The clinic is a first-come, first-served service, so no appointment is necessary.