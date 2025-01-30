Helpful Links for You
This page contains a comprehensive list of essential website links designed to assist military Veterans with accessing benefits, services, and support.
Online Resources for Military Veterans
-
Get immediate 24/7 support for Veterans and their loved ones in crisis through calls, chats, or text.
-
Manage VA health care, benefits, and payments conveniently from your mobile device.
-
Discover health services, events, and stories tailored to Veterans in the Sheridan VA Health Care System.
Have Questions/Concerns?
Contact us at SHEPublicAffairs@va.gov for assistance and support.