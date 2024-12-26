Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)
Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is when a current or former intimate partner (like a boyfriend, girlfriend, or spouse) stalks, harms, or threatens to harm their partner. Intimate partner violence can be emotional, physical, or sexual. It can also lead to short-term and long-term health problems, and a wide range of mental health issues. If you or someone you know is in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
The Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) can provide the following services:
- Counseling and Support
- Assistance with goal setting and safety planning
- Referral to emergency shelter and other housing options
- Connection to community-based agencies for legal assistance, advocacy, support groups
- Information about services and benefits available to you
- Treatment for Injuries
White Ribbon VA is a national call to action to eliminate sexual harassment, sexual assault, and domestic violence across the Department of Veterans Affairs by promoting a positive change in culture so that the actions outlined in the pledge become the organizational norm. White Ribbon VA is an awareness movement where All—regardless of their gender—can participate.
We invite you to join us in making a pledge to stop violence against others and to symbolically wear the white ribbon.
White Ribbon VA Pledge:
I, (your name), pledge to never commit, excuse or stay silent about sexual harassment, sexual assault or domestic violence against others.