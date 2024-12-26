Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)

White Ribbon VA is a national call to action to eliminate sexual harassment, sexual assault, and domestic violence across the Department of Veterans Affairs by promoting a positive change in culture so that the actions outlined in the pledge become the organizational norm. White Ribbon VA is an awareness movement where All—regardless of their gender—can participate.

We invite you to join us in making a pledge to stop violence against others and to symbolically wear the white ribbon.

White Ribbon VA Pledge:

I, (your name), pledge to never commit, excuse or stay silent about sexual harassment, sexual assault or domestic violence against others.