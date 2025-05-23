National Veteran Creative Arts Competition and Festival
We are excited to be a part of the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition and Festival. We believe in the power of creative arts to help Veterans heal from physical and emotional challenges. Veterans can share their Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Music, and Visual Arts talents. By sharing your creativity and recovery journey, you inspire other Veterans to take the first step in their recovery process.
Key dates to note
- Local competition deadline: Friday, June 20, 2025
- Entries must be completed or recorded on or after October 1, 2024
- By October 1, 2025, we will submit the finalists in each category to the national competition
- National competition winners will be announced in January 2026
Rules and entry forms
Across the country each year, Veterans enrolled at VA health care facilities compete in a local creative arts competition. The competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. In addition, there are categories in writing as well as the performing arts of dance, drama, and music. Local creative arts competition top winning entries by Veterans enrolled in that local VA advance to a national judging process and first, second and third place entries are determined at the national level. First place winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival hosted by a different VA facility each year.
2025 NVCA Competition Handbook (PDF)
Art Division Entry Form - Categories 1-48 (PDF)
Art Group Entry Form - Category 49 (PDF)
Creative Writing Division Entry Form - 2025 NVCA (PDF)
Dance Division Entry Form - 2025 NVCA (PDF)
Drama Division Entry Form - 2025 NVCA (PDF)
Music Division Entry Form - 2025 NVCA (PDF)
National Veterans Creative Arts Festival
Find more information about the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival here
The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival (NVCAF) is an annual event by the Department of Veterans Affairs that showcases artistic talents of Veterans from local VA facility competitions. Categories include creative writing, dance, drama, music, and visual arts. The festival offers rehabilitative therapy, helping Veterans cope with physical and emotional challenges while recognizing their artistic achievements.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who do I contact for questions about the local competition?
Email our teammate Tami at tami.fleshman@va.gov . However, if you're ready to submit for the local show, please call Bill at
Can I submit creative material for the local show if I'm not enrolled?
Yes. If you are a Veteran who would like to submit artwork for the local show, you are welcome to do so. However, only Veterans who are enrolled are eligible for the competition and national festival consideration.