National Veteran Creative Arts Competition and Festival

Rules and entry forms

Across the country each year, Veterans enrolled at VA health care facilities compete in a local creative arts competition. The competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. In addition, there are categories in writing as well as the performing arts of dance, drama, and music. Local creative arts competition top winning entries by Veterans enrolled in that local VA advance to a national judging process and first, second and third place entries are determined at the national level. First place winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival hosted by a different VA facility each year.

2025 NVCA Competition Handbook (PDF)

Art Division Entry Form - Categories 1-48 (PDF)

Art Group Entry Form - Category 49 (PDF)

Creative Writing Division Entry Form - 2025 NVCA (PDF)

Dance Division Entry Form - 2025 NVCA (PDF)

Drama Division Entry Form - 2025 NVCA (PDF)

Music Division Entry Form - 2025 NVCA (PDF)

National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival (NVCAF) is an annual event by the Department of Veterans Affairs that showcases artistic talents of Veterans from local VA facility competitions. Categories include creative writing, dance, drama, music, and visual arts. The festival offers rehabilitative therapy, helping Veterans cope with physical and emotional challenges while recognizing their artistic achievements.