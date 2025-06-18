New Patients

Welcome to the Sheridan VA Health Care System!

We have sites around Wyoming to serve you and our team is dedicated to providing the high-quality care you deserve. We know sometimes VA can be overwhelming so we’re excited to share a new downloadable Sheridan VA Health Care System Patient Handbook--scroll down the page to check it out!

VA health care

With VA health care, you’re covered for regular checkups with your primary care provider and appointments with specialists. You can access Veterans health care services like home health and geriatric (elder) care, and you can get medical equipment, prosthetics, and prescriptions.

If you’re not enrolled yet, please consider signing up. We have no open season or waiting period for health care coverage. We also have no enrollment fee, monthly premiums, or deductibles. Many Veterans have no out-of-pocket costs, though some Veterans may have to pay copayments for health care or prescription drugs. Learn more about enrollment eligibility and common myths.

After you apply for health care benefits

After you’ve applied for VA health care, we’ll send you a letter in the mail to let you know if your application has been approved. Find out when to expect your letter—and what to do next. Learn more about after you apply for health care benefits.

National Health Care Benefits Book

This national VA guide is designed to provide Veterans and their families with the information they need to understand VA's health care system. Additionally, inside you will find helpful information about My HealtheVet, Creditable Coverage for Medicare Part D, Income Verification and medically related travel benefits. Health Care Benefits Book.