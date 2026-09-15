Nutrition and Food Services

We align our meals and programing with evidence-based research, Whole Health, and the Health Promotion Disease Prevention programs to improve the overall well-being of the Veterans we serve.

Medical Center Food Services

Residents of Mountain View Living Center (MVLC), Eagle View Living Center (ELC), and our inpatient Veterans enjoy fresh meals from our kitchen that are prepared by our culinary-trained chefs. Three scheduled mealtimes and three snacks are provided to ensure Veterans meet their nutrition needs.

Residents of our Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (MHRRTP) enjoy Veteran-centered dining with our cafe-style service. The open concept enhances our welcoming environment as the aromas of freshly cooked meals flow from our kitchen throughout the dining area.

Veterans can meet with our clinical registered dietitians during select hours to further individualize their food preferences.

Clinical Nutrition Services

Inpatient Services

Dietitians in the inpatient care setting work closely with the healthcare team to ensure Veterans are nutritionally supported during their stay.

Outpatient Services

Dietitians in our outpatient clinics help Veterans meet their health goals with nutrition counseling and education.