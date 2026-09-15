Nutrition and Food Services
Nutrition and Food Services in the Sheridan VA Health Care System provides innovative and all-inclusive nutrition and food service programs for our Veterans.
We align our meals and programing with evidence-based research, Whole Health, and the Health Promotion Disease Prevention programs to improve the overall well-being of the Veterans we serve.
Medical Center Food Services
Residents of Mountain View Living Center (MVLC), Eagle View Living Center (ELC), and our inpatient Veterans enjoy fresh meals from our kitchen that are prepared by our culinary-trained chefs. Three scheduled mealtimes and three snacks are provided to ensure Veterans meet their nutrition needs.
Residents of our Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (MHRRTP) enjoy Veteran-centered dining with our cafe-style service. The open concept enhances our welcoming environment as the aromas of freshly cooked meals flow from our kitchen throughout the dining area.
Veterans can meet with our clinical registered dietitians during select hours to further individualize their food preferences.
Clinical Nutrition Services
Inpatient Services
Dietitians in the inpatient care setting work closely with the healthcare team to ensure Veterans are nutritionally supported during their stay.
Outpatient Services
Dietitians in our outpatient clinics help Veterans meet their health goals with nutrition counseling and education.
Appointment options
- Face-to-face
- Phone
- VA Video Connect (VVC)
How do I connect with a dietitian without an appointment?
- Dietitians/Nutritionists are available via MyHealtheVet secure messaging @Sheridan Nutrition
Related Resources
- VA Nutrition and Food Services website - Nutrition and Food Services (NFS) develops and provides comprehensive evidenced based nutritional services for our Veterans and their families across VHA’s health care facilities.
- MOVE Weight Management - MOVE!® is a national weight management program that helps Veterans lose weight, keep it off and improve their health through nutrition, physical activity, and behavior change. MOVE!® uses comprehensive lifestyle interventions that focus on your health and wellness.
- Healthy Teaching Kitchen (YouTube Channel) - See many various videos on cooking healthy.
- Veterans Health Library - Helping Veterans stay well and well-informed.
- Wyoming Food Pantries - Find a local Food Pantry in your area to assist with meeting your nutrition needs!
- USDA Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program - The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is designed to: Provide low-income seniors with access to locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs. Increase the domestic consumption of agricultural commodities through farmers' markets, roadside stands, and community supported agricultural programs. Aid in the development of new and additional farmers' markets, roadside stands, and community support agricultural programs.