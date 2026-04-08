Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service
The Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service is the largest and most comprehensive provider of prosthetic devices and sensory aids. More than 50% of Veterans receiving VA health care also receive prosthetic services.
When you hear "prosthetics" what do you think of?
Artificial limbs are what most envision, and of course you'd be correct. However, when VA staff use the term it refers to a much larger service which includes "sensory aids." Basically, it's a large spectrum of items that can support the whole health and wellbeing of our Veterans.
This can include things like hearing aids and glasses, but also includes breast pumps for nursing mothers, vehicle adaptations, blood pressure monitors and more.
General eligibility for prosthetic services/items is for Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system who have a medical need for a prosthetic service/item. Additional eligibility criteria may apply for specific programs.
Our prosthetic and sensory aid team can provide a wide range of comprehensive services and items, all of which require consultation with the relevant medical staff. Options available include, but are not limited to:
- Hearing Aids
- Durable Medical Equipment
- Orthotic, Prosthetic & Pedorthic Clinical Services
- Automobile Adaptive Equipment
- Clothing Allowance
- Home Improvement Structural Alterations (HISA)
- Service Dog Insurance Benefit
- Vehicle Modifications (Non Service Connected Veterans)
If you have questions or believe you need any of these items/services, please talk to your health care team.