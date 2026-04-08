Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service

When you hear "prosthetics" what do you think of?

Artificial limbs are what most envision, and of course you'd be correct. However, when VA staff use the term it refers to a much larger service which includes "sensory aids." Basically, it's a large spectrum of items that can support the whole health and wellbeing of our Veterans.

This can include things like hearing aids and glasses, but also includes breast pumps for nursing mothers, vehicle adaptations, blood pressure monitors and more.