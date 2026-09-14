Survivors Assistance & Memorial Support Program
The Sheridan VA Health Care System has established a Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support Program which will provide personalized, supportive services to families, caregivers, and survivors and ensure dignified burial for Veterans without identified family.
What Does SAMS Do?
Personalized Assistance
SAMS coordinators serve as a single point of contact for surviving families, answering questions and ensuring a smooth process when navigating VA benefits and memorial services.
Benefit Guidance
SAMS helps families understand and apply for a wide range of survivor benefits, including burial allowances, Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC), life insurance claims, and more.
Memorial Support
SAMS assists with arrangements for burial in VA national cemeteries, headstones/markers, and obtaining Presidential Memorial Certificates.
Linking You to Resources
The program connects survivors with grief counseling, financial guidance, and VA or community support services as needed.
Ongoing Support
SAMS continues to assist families after initial arrangements, ensuring they receive all eligible benefits and providing answers as questions arise.