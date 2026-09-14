Survivors Assistance & Memorial Support Program

What Does SAMS Do?

Personalized Assistance

SAMS coordinators serve as a single point of contact for surviving families, answering questions and ensuring a smooth process when navigating VA benefits and memorial services.

Benefit Guidance

SAMS helps families understand and apply for a wide range of survivor benefits, including burial allowances, Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC), life insurance claims, and more.

Memorial Support

SAMS assists with arrangements for burial in VA national cemeteries, headstones/markers, and obtaining Presidential Memorial Certificates.

Linking You to Resources

The program connects survivors with grief counseling, financial guidance, and VA or community support services as needed.

Ongoing Support

SAMS continues to assist families after initial arrangements, ensuring they receive all eligible benefits and providing answers as questions arise.