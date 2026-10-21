Turning 65? Veterans benefits & Medicare

What you need to know as you approach 65

Medicare enrollment is a personal choice that you need to consider with all of the facts, including your current and projected financial situation. However, here are some things that we want to make sure you know.

Timing matters.

Your Medicare enrollment window runs from 3 months before to 3 months after the month you turn 65. Missing it can mean a lifelong penalty on your Part B premium.

If you have missed yours, ask Social Security about a Special or General Enrollment Period.

VA is its own system.

There is no enrollment fee for any Veterans, and no bill to Medicare or Tricare For Life (TFL) for care you receive at VA.

TRICARE For Life fills the gaps.

TRICARE For Life is Medicare-wraparound coverage if you’re TRICARE-eligible and have Medicare Part A and Part B, regardless of age or place of residence. Once active, TRICARE For Life covers deductibles, copays, and extras that Medicare alone does not, such as routine eye exams. VA and TFL work together. Enrolling in one does not cancel the other.

Access can change over time.

Your VA priority, local wait times, and health needs may shift. Medicare keeps that door open.