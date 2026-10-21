Turning 65? Veterans benefits & Medicare
VA healthcare, Medicare, and TRICARE For Life (TFL) can work together. The right mix depends on your individual needs.
What you need to know as you approach 65
Medicare enrollment is a personal choice that you need to consider with all of the facts, including your current and projected financial situation. However, here are some things that we want to make sure you know.
Timing matters.
Your Medicare enrollment window runs from 3 months before to 3 months after the month you turn 65. Missing it can mean a lifelong penalty on your Part B premium.
If you have missed yours, ask Social Security about a Special or General Enrollment Period.
VA is its own system.
There is no enrollment fee for any Veterans, and no bill to Medicare or Tricare For Life (TFL) for care you receive at VA.
TRICARE For Life fills the gaps.
TRICARE For Life is Medicare-wraparound coverage if you’re TRICARE-eligible and have Medicare Part A and Part B, regardless of age or place of residence. Once active, TRICARE For Life covers deductibles, copays, and extras that Medicare alone does not, such as routine eye exams. VA and TFL work together. Enrolling in one does not cancel the other.
Access can change over time.
Your VA priority, local wait times, and health needs may shift. Medicare keeps that door open.
Common situations
Here is how this plays out for common situations. You may see more than one that fits your circumstances:
- Military Retiree or TRICARE eligible. You will need Medicare Part A and Part B to keep TRICARE. TFL starts once both parts are active.
- VA care, without TRICARE. VA can cover non-VA care with authorization through the Community Care Program. Medicare protects you outside the VA system.
- Still working at 65. Ask your employer’s benefits office before delaying Part B.
- Service-connected disability rating. Your rating affects your VA costs. Non-service-related conditions often still require Medicare.
Quick checklist for your consideration
- Confirm your VA healthcare benefits by logging into your VA.gov account profile or calling 1-
.
- Apply for VA healthcare now, if applicable: see below for details.
- Confirm TFL eligibility in DEERS.
1-
or online at https://milconnect.dmdc.osd.mil/
- Check Medicare Part A and Part B timing.
- 1-
or online at https://www.ssa.gov/medicare
- Still working? Ask your current employer before delaying Part B.
Not enrolled in VA Healthcare yet?
Apply with VA Form 10-10EZ using one of these methods:
- Online: http://www.va.gov/health-care/apply-for-health-care-form-10-10ez/introd
- By phone: 877-222-VETS
), Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.
By mail or in person
Download VA Form 10-10EZ, sign it, and mail it to:
Health Eligibility Center
PO Box 5207
Janesville, WI 53547-5207
Or bring the completed form to one our sites.