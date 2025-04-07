VA Eligibility
There are many misconceptions when it comes to whether or not your eligible for VA health care. You may have been told you're not eligible because you make too much money. Maybe a buddy told you there was an enrollment cut-off date. If you've thought weren't eligible or have been told "no" before, see the information below. You may be more qualified than you thought.
Eligibility Myths
It's important for Veterans to understand their eligibility criteria and not be deterred by common misconceptions. If there are specific concerns about eligibility, it's recommended to contact the VA or visit the official VA website for accurate and personalized information.
If you've been told no, for any of the following reasons, you may still be eligible for VA health care.
I make too much money to be eligible
Fact: While income is considered for some VA benefits, it's not a strict gouge of eligibility for all health care services. Eligibility for VA health care is primarily based on factors such as military service, discharge status, and other considerations. Even if you have a higher income, you may still be eligible for certain VA health care benefits.
I will be taking the place of someone that needs the care more than me
Fact: The VA is designed to serve all eligible Veterans who meet the criteria for healthcare. There is no need for Veterans to feel they are taking the place of someone else. The VA is committed to providing comprehensive healthcare to all eligible Veterans, and resources are allocated to accommodate the healthcare needs of the Veteran population.
I am not eligible for VA health care because I never deployed
Fact: Deployment is not a requirement for VA health care eligibility. Veterans who served in the military and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable are generally eligible for VA health care. The length and location of service may affect eligibility for certain benefits, but it doesn't exclude veterans from health care services.
I don't have a service-connected disability, so I am not eligible for VA health care
Fact: VA health care is not exclusively for Veterans with service-connected disabilities. While service-connected disabilities may affect the level of benefits a Veteran receives, VA health care services are available to all eligible Veterans, regardless of whether they have a service-connected disability.
I have been out of the military for too long to be eligible for VA
The eligibility for VA health care is not solely determined by the time since separation from the military. Veterans are generally eligible if they served in the active military, naval, or air service and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.
Enroll in VA health care
Whether you moved and need to change your medical center or need a primary care provider in the area, we can help get you registered for VA health care. Call us or come by one of our offices.
Sheridan VA Medical Center
The eligibility office is located just inside the main entrance of building 71, just ask at the check-in desk for eligibility.
Phone:
Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday
What to bring with your health care application
To get a faster decision on your application, bring these documents and information with you:
- Copies of your DD214 or other discharge documents
- Copies of any VA disability award letters you may have
- Your income information from the previous calendar year, if you have a 0% VA disability rating or if you’re a non-service-connected Veteran
- Copies of your current ID cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private health insurance)