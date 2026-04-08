Whole Health Services
Our Whole Health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole Health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care.
What is this "Whole Health" thing, and why should I care?
Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
First steps in the Whole Health journey
It's time to decide what is most important in your life - what do you want your health for?
Start with the Personal Health Inventory and decide what really matters in your life and what goals you want to achieve.
Whole Health Clinical Care
Whole Health Clinical Care is not a new project or program, but rather represents a cultural transformation in the way we do healthcare, with an intentional focus on treatment that sees and cares for the whole person.
Whole Health Clinical Care also incorporates complementary and integrative (CIH) approaches to health such as acupuncture and massage therapy. CIH approaches don’t replace traditional medical and mental health care, but can complement and be integrated with the excellent traditional treatments already being offered at VA.
The services below are aligned with Whole Health but may be provided through care lines or organizations outside the Whole Health program. Because most of these services are considered clinical treatment, a referral from your licensed clinician might be needed.
Chiropractic Care
The chiropractic approach to health care is holistic. Drugless, non-surgical methods of chiropractic treatment rely on the body's inherent recuperative abilities to promote healing. Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. Chiropractic care is available through a consult from a primary care provider.
Massage Therapy
Clinical massage therapy is the manipulation of the soft tissues of the human body for therapeutic purposes. Based in ancient traditions, massage therapy is a professional health care discipline in the United States. Massage Therapy is available through a consult from a primary care provider.
Biofeedback
Biofeedback is real-time technology that makes it easier to see how stress shows up in your body by providing “feedback” about your body’s signals, such as heart rate or body temperature. Biofeedback is available through a consult from a primary care or behavioral health provider.
Battlefield Acupuncture
Unlike traditional acupuncture, which uses hundreds of points across the body, Battlefield Acupuncture focuses on five targeted locations in the ear to disrupt pain signals and activate the body’s natural healing mechanisms. The technique is delivering more than just pain relief--it's restoring sleep, improving mood, and helping Veterans have a more fulfilling life.
Cranial Electrical Stimulation
Cranial Electrical Stimulation uses a handheld, prescription medical device that is FDA cleared to treat pain, anxiety and insomnia.
Dry needling
Dry needling uses very thin solid needles as thin as acupuncture needles to help muscles and tendons heal and feel better. This can help relieve muscle or tendon tightness and spasms.