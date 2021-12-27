Sheridan VA Medical Center - campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. The campus map is undergoing editing and will be available for download soon. In the interim, please ask your care team if you have questions on where you need to go for an appointment.
Directions From Interstate 90
From the South
- Take the WY-336, Exit 23, toward Fifth St.
- Turn left onto E 5th St/WY-336. (go 1 mile)
- Turn right onto N Main St (go 0.95 miles)
- Turn left onto Fort Road./WY-337. Continue to follow until you reach the Sheridan VA Medical Center.
From the North
- Take the Main St. exit (Exit 20).
- Merge onto N. Main St.
- Turn right Fort Rd. Continue to follow until you reach the Sheridan VA Medical Center.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
1898 Fort Road
Sheridan, WY 82801
Coordinates:
44°49'37.08"N
106°59'5.72"W