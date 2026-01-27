Dr. Ayers has served in 4 prior detail positions across VISN 19: ACOS of Primary Care VA Montana 2019, Deputy Chief of Staff VA Eastern Colorado HCS 2020, Chief of Primary Care VA Sheridan 2023, Special Projects/ Vet Express VA ECHCS 2025. She is now starting her 5th detail as Chief of Staff VA Sheridan 2026. Dr. Ayers started her career at the VA in Charleston, SC as a staff physician working inpatient, outpatient and in the ICU for 5 years. She transferred to the Gainesville, FL VAMC and worked in multiple areas of the hospital including Primary Care, Urgent Care, ER, Employee Health, Women’s Health, Resident Clinic, Inpatient Medical Wards, and Inpatient ICU. She has been Associate Chief of Staff of Ambulatory Care perations at both the Gainesville and Lake City, FL VAMC’s overseeing Primary Care, the Emergency Department, Optometry, Dermatology and Audiology divisions.

Dr. Ayers moved to Denver, CO to become the VISN 19 Lead Physician for Primary Care. She provides training, tools, and communication regarding latest programs, and resources for Primary Care leaders and staff. Dr. Ayers staffs Medical Residents and Students in the Rapid Access Clinic at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora, CO as an attending physician.