Stephen Petzold

He joined the VA in 2016 as an engineering technician. Prior to joining the VA, he had a distinguished 22-year career in the United States Air Force. In the Air Force, he served in a variety of engineering capacities, program management and intelligence assignments, and at retirement he was serving as deputy director of directed energy programs for the Missile Defense Agency. During his service, he deployed for a year in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Kabul, Afghanistan. Mr. Petzold received his undergraduate degree in Aerospace Engineering from Iowa State University and received a Master of Science in Management Science/Engineering Management from the University of Dayton. In addition to serving as an engineering technician at the Sheridan VA, he has served as a healthcare engineer, deputy facilities management service chief and chief engineer/facilities management service chief.