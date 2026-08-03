“I thought I’d die addicted.” A Veteran’s recovery story

“I was living out of a tent and my car,” Korst says. “Just me and my dog. Eating ramen and Vienna sausages.”

Five-year struggle

David Korst served in the U.S. Navy as a Machinist’s Mate Second Class from 2007 to 2013. After his discharge, he tried college, but that didn’t work out the way he’d hoped.

Around 2018, a bike crash in Oahu, Hawaii, left him with a broken jaw.

“I got injured, and that was when I found pain medication,” Korst says. “The addiction took over, and before I knew it, I was homeless and addicted to heroin.”

Korst became homeless in Oahu, where he was jumped and beaten while living on the streets. Over the next 5 years, he went through treatment in Oahu, Salt Lake City, Utah and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Nothing stuck.

“My M.O. was to get my stuff together, get sober, then I’d relapse and lose everything all over again,” Korst says.

Homeless in Sheridan

In 2023, Korst arrived in Sheridan with 2 evictions on his record and no clear path to permanent housing. He sought help at Sheridan VA and entered residential treatment for substance use, which connected him with Scott Brooke, a vocational rehabilitation specialist.

During that time, he moved between dispersed campsites outside Sheridan about every 2 weeks.

“I was living out of a tent and my car,” Korst says. “Just me and my dog. Eating ramen and Vienna sausages.”

While in treatment, a local landlord took a chance on him and offered a month-to-month lease despite his record.

“The day I got into the apartment, I remember being so grateful about her taking a risk on me with my history,” Korst says. “My story is full of people taking a chance and helping hands.”

A team that won’t let go

On February 6, 2024, Korst entered Sheridan VA’s Transitional Work program, which helps Veterans rebuild their work habits and regain confidence in the workplace.

Amanda Bruno, the transitional work coordinator who worked with Korst, says she witnessed the changes firsthand.

“He was resilient and open, as he worked through each step of the process,” Bruno says. “He had courage and dedication while navigating the challenges.”

On October 24, 2024, Korst moved into supported employment, a program that helps Veterans find and keep jobs while receiving ongoing support. That program gave him a foot in the door at Sheridan VA.

“When I got to work, I remembered how much I like working,” Korst says. “Especially with something of service like housekeeping.”

Showing up

Korst now works full-time in housekeeping at Sheridan VA. He says Brooke, Bruno and the full Sheridan VA team are the people who carried him.

“This team really has my back and is involved with my day-to-day,” Korst says. “I think that’s what changed for me. Having someone who doesn’t judge you when you fall short really helps a lot.”

Brooke says what set Korst apart was showing up and staying in the program even when things got hard.

“His journey, like so many others, has had its share of ups and downs,” Brooke says. “What sets him apart is his willingness to communicate with his team, ask for support when he needs it and celebrate his successes along the way.”

Homeownership

In April 2026, Korst bought his first home using a VA home loan.

“I am amazed at how I was living out of my car two years ago and now got a house for the first time in my life,” he says. “I’m so grateful to VA and am proud to be a Veteran.”

Bruno says witnessing it is special for the whole team.

“Watching his hard work translate into success is not only inspiring, but also an honor,” she says.

Korst hopes his story reaches even one Veteran who needs it.

“When I got to Sheridan, I thought I would die addicted,” he says. “I still struggle. I don’t think it will ever go away, but now I have a team that helps guide me back.”

If you’re a Veteran who needs support with substance use, VA’s mental health services can connect you with the right team.