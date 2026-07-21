Tips for Creating Your Login.gov or ID.me Account for MyHealtheVet

We’re moving to a simpler, more modern sign-in experience for My HealtheVet in 2025, but we know changes can be intimidating--here are some helpful tips for two options you will have.

To continue to protect Veterans’ identities and benefits, VA is making changes to our online sign-in process. In 2025, you’ll need to use an ID.me or Login.gov account to sign in to all VA websites and apps, including My HealtheVet. We’ll remove the My HealtheVet sign-in option after January 31, 2025, and the DS Logon option after September 30, 2025. If you don’t have one of these accounts yet, we encourage you to create one now.

Get step-by-step instructions for how to create an account on VA.gov

If you’ve tried to create your account and you’re having trouble, use the tips here to troubleshoot some of the most common issues.

Note: Don’t worry. My HealtheVet isn’t going away. You’ll still be able to use your My HealtheVet health portal—you’ll just need to sign in to it with an identity-verified ID.me or Login.gov account. You’ll still have access to all the same information and services you use today.

How to take and upload photos of your ID

To verify your identity for your ID.me or Login.gov account online, you must upload clear photos of your ID. This step can be a trouble area for many Veterans. Here are 8 tips to take better photos of your ID with your mobile phone:

Take photos of the front and back of your ID before you start the process to verify your identity, and save them to your mobile phone or computer. You can then upload the photos when you get to that step in the process instead of trying to take them during the process. Turn off your camera’s flash and any “live photo” functions. Make sure the area is well lit with indirect light and use a solid, dark background. Avoid white or textured backgrounds. Make sure your camera view includes the entire ID and no part is cut off. Make sure there are no glares or shadows. Make sure your ID—especially the barcode—is clean and undamaged. Adjust the ID placement and light until you get a clear, full image of the ID. Hold the phone as still as you possibly can. Use both hands to take the photo, with your elbows locked at your sides. Try to hold your breath for the moment when you take the photo.

If you’ve tried these steps and still can’t upload your photo, you do have the option to verify your identity in person with ID.me or Login.gov.

Learn how to book an in-person appointment on the ID.me website

Learn how to verify your identity in person on the Login.gov website

What to do if ID.me or Login.gov doesn’t accept your phone number

ID.me or Login.gov may not accept your phone number if it they can’t match it with records in your name. Don’t worry, there are still ways you can verify your identity.

With Login.gov, you can verify by mail.

Learn how to verify your address by mail on the Login.gov website

With ID.me, you can verify your identity by video call. You’ll need to upload some more ID documents. ID.me will tell you how many documents you’ll need and which types of documents you can use for your case. Here are some common documents you can use:

Your Social Security Card.

A utility bill with your full name and current address.

A 1099 form with your full name and address.

A vehicle registration or title with your first and last name and the name of the issuing organization (DMV). This document must include the words “Registration” or “Title.”

An auto insurance card with your first and last name, auto insurance provider name, valid expiration date, and at least 4 digits of your identification, account, card, policy, or customer number.

An auto or home insurance statement with your first and last name, insurance provider name, at least the last 4 digits of their identification, account, card, policy, or customer number, and a valid expiration date (if included).

Learn how to verify your identity by video call on the ID.me website

What to do if ID.me or Login.gov says you already have an account

If ID.me or Login.gov says you already have an account, you may have created one in the past and forgotten about it. Or you may have previously used ID.me to add multi-factor authentication (MFA) when signing in to My HealtheVet. Either way, you can access your existing account by resetting your password.

Learn how to reset your ID.me password on the ID.me website

Learn how to reset your Login.gov password on the Login.gov website

If you get an error message with ID.me that says you have a duplicate account, this means you already verified your identity for an account.

Learn what to do if you have a duplicate ID.me account on the ID.me website

What to do if you get a “sign-in error” or “access denied” message

If you create your account and verify your identity, you may get an error message when you come back to VA.gov. That’s most likely because the system timed out while you were creating your account.

Don’t worry. Simply close the browser tab you’re on. Then open a new tab and sign back in to VA.gov with your new ID.me or Login.gov account. In most cases, this will resolve the error.

What to do if you need support while creating an account or verifying your identity?

The best way to get direct help with creating your sign-in account or verifying your identity is to create a ticket on the account provider’s help center. Their help desk staff will then contact you to help you resolve the issue.

Go to the ID.me help center

Go to the Login.gov help center

Continue to manage your VA health care with My HealtheVet

Once you setup an ID.me or Login.gov account, you’ll be able to use it to sign in to My HealtheVet. You’ll also be able to use it to sign in to any other VA website or mobile app. With your modern sign-in account, you can continue to manage your VA benefits and health care, while keeping your information secure.

Get step-by-step instructions for how to create an account on VA.gov