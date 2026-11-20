The Department of Veterans Affairs Native American Direct Loan (NADL) program recently signed the first NADL Memoranda of Understanding in Wyoming with the Eastern Shoshone Tribe and the Northern Arapaho Tribe of the Wind River Reservation.

These historic signings come as the nation marks National Native American Heritage Month in November. This observance recognizes and honors the contributions, traditions, cultures and history of American Indians, Alaska Natives and Pacific Islanders, including their military service. Native Americans serve in the U.S. armed forces at a higher rate per capita than any other group.

How this VA program helps Wind River Veterans

VA’s NADL program helps eligible Native American Veterans buy, build or refinance a home on federal trust land. Through this program, Native American homebuyers can receive a low interest rate (currently 2.47%) and limited closing costs, and they do not have to make a down payment or pay for private mortgage insurance.

For Native American Veterans to be eligible to apply for a NADL, their tribe must have an MOU with VA. Since Congress created the program in 1992, VA has worked with tribal leaders to sign 121 MOUs, opening more doors for Native American Veterans and service members to secure home loans on tribal lands.

“These MOUs reflect VA’s commitment to ensuring more Native Americans can access this earned benefit,” said VA Loan Guaranty Service Executive Director Patrick Zondervan. “Homeownership is about more than having a roof over your head—it offers an opportunity to reconnect with communities, raise families close to loved ones and preserve cultural heritage for future generations. VA is proud to honor Native American Veterans through the NADL program.”

VA Home Loan adds additional benefits

In addition to the NADL program, Native American Veterans can apply for a VA-guaranteed home loan for use on fee-simple properties (full and complete ownership of land outside federal trust lands).

To learn more about the program, visit the NADL website or attend an informational session. Tribes that want to better understand the MOU process can watch this video on the Loan Guaranty Training webpage (under “Native American Direct Loans”) or on YouTube.

VA is committed to continuing its work with tribal communities throughout the country to expand access to the NADL program.

Native American Veterans who are interested in the NADL program can contact a NADL coordinator by emailing NADL@va.gov or by calling .

Are you a Veteran on the Wind River Reservation and need health care?

Our Riverton VA Clinic is located at 2300 Rose Lane in Riverton. Stop by and talk to our team with any questions. We also invite you to reach out to our teammate, Chelsea French, who is dedicated to helping tribal Veterans who need assistance. Reach her at .